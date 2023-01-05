Vicenta Hernandez Villasenor, 1940–2022

Vicenta Hernandez Villasenor passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. She was 82 years old. Vicenta was born on Jan. 22, 1940 in Texas. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Mass will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Follow by a burial at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

