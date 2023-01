Roy E. Longbotham of Visalia, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. He was 100 years old. Services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Visalia Cemetery along with Military Honors. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.

