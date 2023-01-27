Gene Ipox, 1943-2023

Gene Ipox passed away on Jan. 15, 2023 at his home in Exeter, Calif. He was 80 years old. Gene was born on Dec. 13, 1943 in Purcell, Okla., to Claude and Birdie (Owens) Ipox. He married Shirley Rowland Faulkner on Feb. 13, 1972 and blended their families.

Music played a big part in his life. He had his own band, Gene Ipox and the Country Sounds from the late 1960s to 1980. The band was very popular and played all over the valley.

Gene grew up working with his father, Claude Ipox in the grain harvesting and trucking business. This is where he became very good with his hands and became a very good mechanic. He was a mechanic by trade, but in 1975 went into the business with his father in the grain business. They formed a partnership and called it Ipox and Son. As the years went on, there were fewer acres of grain, so he sold the business in 1990. Soon after selling, he went to work as a driver for Dunns Sand and retired from there in 2008. Shortly after retiring, he found out he had lung cancer. Following surgery to remove part of his right lung, he recovered cancer free.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shirley Ipox and one sister Linda Didieu.

Gene is survived by his sons, Ron (Sally) Faulkner, Dewayne (Lori) Faulkner, Eugene Ipox Jr (Annette), Michael Ipox; daughters Brenda (John) Moler, Tammy (Billy) Peel, and Debbie Ipox; 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.