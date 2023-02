Daniel Dalton Morgan passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. He was 88 years old. Daniel was born on Feb. 19, 1934 in De Queen, Ark. A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

