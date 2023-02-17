Ina Bingham, 1924–2023

In remembrance of Ina Bingham, EUHS school nurse from 1961 through 1987.

Her sons, Steve and Mark are sad to announce the passing of our loving mother on Jan. 25, 2023. Surrounded by her boys and one granddaughter in a room with fresh flowers, the soft glow of a candle, and easy listening music being softly played was a great send off to a 99-year-old wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of 16. Raised during the great Depression and lived through the years of World War II as a young adult, helped shaped her values and fulfilling the need to serve others.

After graduating from high school in the spring of 1942 she entered the Catholic run nursing school that was annexed to Provenience Hospital in Everett, Wash. in the fall of the same year. She graduated as a surgical nurse one week after the end of the war in 1945. Mom was expecting to enter into the Army Nursing Corps as so many of her friends had and serve in a battlefield hospital.

She earned the respect and admiration of the doctors and staff which she worked alongside with for nine years at the Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Wash. This is where she met her husband, Allen of 43 years who was working his way through college as an orderly. In June of 1954 with a young son and a new baby of six months, the young Bingham family migrated to California where she started to work at Exeter Memorial Hospital. She worked her way to head surgical nurse and in the fall of 1961 she switched careers and became the new high school nurse.

Her passion was orthopedic surgery but her ultimate joy was working around the great kids in Exeter school district. It was here she made lasting friends from both the facility and many of the students that passed through the halls of Exeter High. During these years she helped many students and families, bringing resources to them to improve their home life and to give their kids a better opportunity for an education. She didn’t expect nor did she ever receive the recognition that she deserved. She did this out of a caring heart that she carried with her all through her life. Mom once told her graduation reunion class of 1945; “I feel as useful in the role of school nursing as a surgical nurse.”

She was proud to call Exeter, Calif. her home and displayed this on the license plate of her car. In 2002, she moved to Sacramento and the last eight years I (Mark,) was fortunate that she was willing to live with me in Wilton, Calif. She stayed true to herself and the code that she lived by. I never heard her complain of pain or her disappointment that things didn’t turn out the way she expected them to, even to the very end of her life. She treated all of us equally; there was no favoritism whether it was family or the person on the street. If we crossed the line she would call you out, no matter if you were a doctor in the middle of surgery. If you didn’t follow proper procedure or if you strayed out-of-bounds, she would let you know. Man or beast never intimidated her.

Mom was a lover of the great outdoors and had many amusing adventures of hunting and fishing through the years. Mom greeted everyone with a warm smile as she would pass him or her. She was quite the lady.

The graveside service will be held on Feb. 16, 2023 at Washington Memorial Park in Seattle, Wash.