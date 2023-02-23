William Rixford McKinney, 1944–2023

William Rixford McKinney passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023 at Grand Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation in Tulare, Calif., following recent hip surgery.

He was known by his family and friends as “Spud.” Spud was born Oct. 17, 1944 and was 78 years old. He was schooled and lived most of his life in Visalia, Calif. until he relocated to Exeter, Calif., where he resided for many years. Spud could often be seen around town on his bicycle, enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends, and was an avid stamp collector.

Spud is survived by his sister, Kay McKinney Tucker of Connecticut; his brother, Russell R. McKinney and sister-in- law Sharon McKinney of Visalia, Calif.; and a niece and two nephews.