Virginia Mae Uruchurtu, 1940–2023

Virginia Mae Uruchurtu was born on July 14, 1940, to John and Vera Blalack in Dardanelle, Ark. She was the oldest of five children and raised with her four younger brothers. The family moved to California when Virginia was very young. She began working at an early age and attended the Exeter School District. She faced many challenges during her childhood growing up, working in the cotton fields, helping her mom and dad raise her younger brothers, and dealing with the challenges of life that so many faced during the 1950s. Virginia was an excellent student while attending school in Exeter. Virginia married the love of her life, Eugene Uruchurtu, and moved to Lacey, Washington where Eugene was stationed in the army. She went on to finish her senior year, graduating from North Thurston High School near Olympia, Wash. in 1959.

Virginia and Gene moved back to Exeter in 1960 where they raised five children. She worked at the Jolly Cone in Exeter during their early years of marriage but chose to be a homemaker and take care of her growing family throughout the 1970s, ’80s, and early ’90s. She did work some odd jobs during this time selling Avon and cleaning house, and her husband even bought her a 1947 Chevy coupe to drive around town selling her products.

During the late 1960s Virginia found her true passion for life, and rededicated her life to Jesus Christ her personal savior. God had always dealt with her since the early age of 9, and she always knew that she had a huge “Calling” in her life. She spent the remainder of her life always putting the Lord first, and striving to be a faithful servant of God. She was involved in many areas of the ministry: witnessing, preaching, attending church, and spreading God’s word to anyone that would listen. Virginia spent numerous years teaching the Adult Sunday School Class at the Church of God in Lindsay, Calif. She was a “gifted” teacher and imparted her knowledge of the Bible with a deep conviction and a heavy anointing. She touched the lives of people from all walks of life and leaves a precious legacy that will live though her family for generations to come. If one could ask Virginia, “What is the greatest gift one can receive in life?” she would reply, “The Gift of Salvation.”

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents John and Vera Blalack, son Carey Uruchurtu, brothers James Blalack and Charles Blalack, and sister Leola Wise. She is survived by her husband Eugene Uruchurtu of 64 years; four children, daughter Theresa Flynn and husband Rick Flynn of Exeter, and daughter Melissa Uruchurtu, son Jeffrey Uruchurtu and wife Debbie Uruchurtu of Exeter, daughter Christy Banuelos and husband Julio Banuelos of Exeter; brothers Ronnie Blalack of Surprise, Ariz., and Donnie Blalack of Miami, Fla.; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Viewing took place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine St. in Exeter, Calif.

Funeral services were held at Living Waters Tabernacle of Exeter (formerly the Exeter United Methodist Church) at 148 North D Street in Exeter, Calif. at noon on Tuesday, March 7. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter.