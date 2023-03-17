Mathew Cavanagh, 30

There is an old folklore that says bees know the secret of immortality. When someone passes, you can go to a field and whisper messages to the bees and they will carry those messages to the dearly departed.

Mathew Cavanagh was a devoted beekeeper, a tender to animals of all sorts, a skilled farmer, and most of all a loved brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, and son. He passed away, far too early, on March 7, 2023 at the age of 30.

Mathew leaves behind a legacy of growing beautiful things in nature, nurturing and saving all animals, and building a safe habitat for bees with his buzzing hives. He will be greatly missed by friends, family, and all beings in nature.

If you knew Matt, you know his impact and what he meant to family, friends, and nature. If you see a bee buzzing along, ask the bee to send kind words Mathew’s way to let him know how much he was loved and how much he will be missed. Don’t be surprised if you see any of his family standing in a sunny field, filled with busy bees, passing along that same message.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Sunday, March 26, 2023 by his parents Tony Cavanagh and Kathy Elston at the Cavanaghs’ home, 19109 Ave. 300, Unit J, Exeter, CA 93221.