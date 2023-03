Jorge Arturo Aguilar was born on Nov. 22, 1972 in Guanajuato, Mexico. He passed away on March 8, 2023 at the age of 50. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter.

