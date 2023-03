Kerry Wayne King was born on Feb. 16, 1947 in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Leonard and Betty (Quigley) King. He passed away on Feb. 4, 2023 in Visalia, Calif. at the age of 75. He was a director of radiology for many years. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Rocky Hill Community Church, 237 S. E St., Exeter, CA 93221. His full obituary may be read online at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter.

