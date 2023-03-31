Charmaine Leslie Harris, 1952–2023

Charmaine Leslie Harris was born on Oct. 20, 1952, the oldest of three children, and died on March 10, 2023, at her home in Visalia. She grew up in Lemoore, Calif., and attended West Hills College and Cabrillo College before earning her RN designation. She was an ICU nurse for seven years before marrying her husband Clifton G. Harris III, MD, FACS.

They lived in Santa Cruz for nine years where their three children, Chandler, Quinlan, and Alysia were born. The family moved to Visalia in 1987 where the children grew up. She was known for her beauty, charm, grace, and passion for gardening. She was a remarkable woman and will be sorely missed by family and friends.

In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by three grandchildren, Skyla and Soren Stutsman, and Holland Harris. A celebration of life is planned. Any remembrances should be directed to either the Sierra Endangered Cat Haven/Project Survival in Dunlop, Calif. or the Valley Oak SPCA in Visalia, Calif.