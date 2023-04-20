Albert Fred Runnells, 1935–2023

Albert Fred Runnells passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2023. Al was born Jan. 25, 1935 in Lindsay, Calif., the youngest of seven children born to Edward Runnells and Leah (Weirick) Runnells. Al finished school in Lindsay, and then, at 17 years old, joined the Marines.

Al served in the Marines from 1954 to 1958 as an amphib driver, serving eight months in Korea. After discharge, he worked at various jobs in the Pomona Valley. In 1963, while working for Pomona Baptist Church, he met Kay Bowden, and they married later that year. Al spent the majority of his work years at Owl Rock Sand and Gravel as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Local 12 operating Engineers. Al and Kay raised their two children, Robb and Staci, in Ontario, Calif., and sent the children to Christian schools.

Upon retirement, Al and Kay moved with friends to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where they built a hobby farm with lots of beloved critters. He found a dear friend in Bruce Merrifield, and worked part time for him at All Pro. Al was extremely mechanically inclined, loved working on engines, and could literally fix anything. Al also loved working in the beautiful vegetable gardens he planted yearly. He was heartbroken when ill health prevented him from working outside.

Al’s siblings have all preceded him in death. Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kay, his son, Robert Runnells, his daughter, Staci Stangarone, granddaughter, Madison Bergmann, and grandson, Jackson Bergmann. Al was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bonners Ferry, and was not shy about sharing his faith.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To leave a message or memory for the family go to www.bonnersferryfuneralhome.com. Bonners Ferry Funeral Home is caring for the family.