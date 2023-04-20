Christopher Brenton Hughes, 1970–2023

It is with great sadness that the Hughes family announces the death of Christopher Brenton Hughes. Chris, age 53, passed on April 11, 2023 with his wife, Christy, by his side after a short battle with liver cancer.

Chris was born in Lindsay, Calif. on March 28, 1970 to Larry and Linda Hughes. He spent his entire life in Tulare County. Chris graduated from Golden West High School in 1988 and shortly after began his career in public service. He worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for 10 years then went into law enforcement. He retired in 2021 as the Chief of Police after 22 years with the City of Lindsay.

Chris shared 28 years with his wife Christy building a beautiful family with their three sons Connor, Carson and Cadon. The boys were his greatest joy in life. He was so proud of the fine young men they’ve become.

Besides his family, his greatest passion was coaching. Chris spent many years involved in youth sports, serving on the board in both Little League and Exeter Youth Football. He coached at the high school level first in Lindsay and then Exeter building lifelong friendships along the way. His latest adventure was the Exeter Monarchs Alumni and Boosters club he helped found and served as President. His biggest goal was always the same, finding ways to give back to the kids in the community.

Along with his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his sister Debbie. He is survived by his wife and boys as well as a very loving extended family and many, many close friends.

Chris will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com.