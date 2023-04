Gaylene Call Jensen of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the age of 68. Visitation for Gaylene was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Exeter, Calif. Directly following the viewing was a funeral service at the church. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com.

