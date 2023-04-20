Joel Keith Little, 1958–2023

Joel “Joe” Keith Little of Fresno, Calif. went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on April 6, 2023, after a brave, 10-year battle with cancer. Joe was born May 28, 1958, in Porterville, Calif. He graduated from Strathmore High School where his school high jump record remains to this day. Joe went on to Porterville Community College where he graduated with a degree in forestry and from Fresno State University with a degree in civil engineering.

Joe had a lifelong curiosity and was intensely interested in what made things work. He enjoyed spending time with family, fellow employees and his cats. His cured olives were a special treat. He worked in both Los Angeles and Fresno. Joe retired from Fresno County in 2016.

He leaves his faithful wife of 36 years and high school sweetheart Sherry Little. Sherry nursed and stood by Joe during his determined and non-complaining fight against cancer. Joe’s determination and refusal to allow sickness to define him and the steadfast devotion of wife Sherry is an inspiration to all.

Joe is survived by Theresa Blua of Strathmore, Calif.; Jim and Carmen Little of Roseburg, Ore.; Pearl and Anita Downing of Nampa, Idaho; Jim and Kathy Chavez of Porterville; TJ and Monica Ryan and family; Jacob Little and family of Exeter, Calif.; Robert Chavez and family of Sherwood, Ore.; Andrew Chavez and family of Las Vegas, Nev.; Allen Ayers and family of Roseburg, Ore.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents Stewart and Imogene Little, Andrew Blua, sister Linda Little Wilson, and brother Jerry Little.

Arrangements made by Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, Calif. A graveside service officiated by Jim Little shall be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery, 639 South Foothill Ave., Lindsay, Calif. 93247. The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02441 or by phone at (203) 221-0464.