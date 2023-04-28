Katheryn Bree Navarro, 1986–2023

Katheryn Bree Navarro was born on Sept. 24, 1986, to her proud parents Raymond and Dawn Navarro. Bree grew up in the small town of Exeter, Calif., where from a young age, she played volleyball and basketball with a multitude of friends, many of the same friends that she would have until adulthood.

After graduating Exeter High School in 2004, Bree went on to dedicate a decade of her life to working for an organization that provided support and love to the fostering youth of Tulare County, something she was very passionate about. After working with the foster care agency, Bree worked for Farmersville School District, where her enthusiasm for working with children continued.

In her free time, Bree loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her mother and father, who meant the world to her. Bree never shied away from an opportunity to get together with her grandparents, her aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. When planning family get-togethers, Bree was always at the forefront of the decision-making; from matching shirts for a birthday party, to picture collages for all her loved ones to enjoy.

After losing her mother, Bree became pregnant, what she referred to as her miracle baby. And on Dec. 20, 2019, Bree welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Donovan Ray Navarro. Donovan was Bree’s greatest joy and whom she referred to as, “by far, the absolute love of my life.” She was a devoted daughter and mother and loved her family with everything she had. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 719 E. Marinette Ave. Exeter, CA 93221. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to an autism organization, such as Autism Speaks, Autism Society of California, or one of your own choosing.

“Autism … offers a change for us to glimpse an awe-filled vision of the world that might otherwise pass us by.” —Dr. Colin Zimbleman.

Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com.