Shirley Ann Johnson was born on July 27, 1935 in Oberlin, Kan. She passed away on April 17, 2023 at the age of 87. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Smith Mountain Cemetery, 42088 Rd 100, Dinuba, CA 93618. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter, Calif.

