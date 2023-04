Yvonne Watson of Farmersville, Calif. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the age of 80. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Calif. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at Smith Family Chapel. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn