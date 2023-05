Joan Evelyn Howard of Farmersville passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Exeter District Cemetery. A celebration of Joan’s life will follow directly after the graveside service at 314 W. Ponderosa in Farmersville. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com.

