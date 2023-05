Beloved son, brother and uncle Stephen Andrew Bolander, formerly of Exeter, Calif., passed away quietly in Santa Monica, Calif. He loved his family, cars, motorcycles, landscaping and his friends.

Please join his family in celebrating his life on June 10, 2023 at 813 W. Vine St., Exeter, Calif.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease Foundation, Inc. cjdfoundation.org/donate.