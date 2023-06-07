Barbara Maria Brandt, 72

Barbara Maria Brandt passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the age of 72. Celebration of Barbara’s life is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Rocky Hill Community Church, 237 S. E Street in Exeter, Calif. Since ice cream was Barbara’s most favorite thing in the world, there will be an ice cream reception immediately following the service as our treat to remember and honor her. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com.

