Darrell Eugene Crosswy was born on May 2, 1952 in Madera, Calif. He passed away on June 15, 2023 at the age of 71. Per the family’s request no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter, Calif.

