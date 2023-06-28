Douglas Bodine, 1938–2023

Douglas Bodine was born on July 22, 1938 in Lindsay, Calif. He passed away on June 24, 2023 at the age of 84. Visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter, Calif. Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at St Clair’s Catholic Mission, 43590 Alta Acres Dr. in Three Rivers, Calif. Private burial will take place at Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

