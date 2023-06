Tamara Sue Williams was born on June 20, 1959 in Visalia, Calif. She passed away on June 20, 2023 at the age of 64. Celebration of life potluck will be held at noon on July 8, 2023 at the Eastside Tabernacle Church located at 958 E. Elm St. in Farmersville. For questions, please contact Carrie Lowe at 559-799-3432. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter, Calif.

