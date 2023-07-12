Kevin Earl Reilly, 1957–2023

My name is Shawn Reilly Arias and on behalf of myself and our family, thank you for celebrating Kevin’s life with us.

Kevin Earl Reilly was born on Feb. 17, 1957 in Lancaster, Calif. and deceased on May 31, 2023. He was 66 years old.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Betty Sikes, brother, Dylan Reilly and wife, Karen Reilly.

He is survived by a daughter, Leah Reilly of Exeter, Calif.; sons Michael and Matthew Reilly of Exeter, Calif.; granddaughter, Aurorah Cox of Missouri; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Mary Reilly of Oregon; sister and brother-in-law, Shawn and Jesse Arias of Dinuba; brother and sister-in-law Bob and Diana Cortez of Bakersfield; and longtime girlfriend, Marianne Miller of Fresno, Calif. He has many nieces and nephews as well.

Kevin joined brother Brian on Brian’s second birthday, 17 months later, Dylan was born and 3.5 years later I joined them. We inherited our brother Bobbie in the late 1960s and he has been a part of our lives since. We didn’t have the perfect childhood by any means, but our love for each other was endless. Thank goodness I survived living with four brothers. They were very protective over me and I love each of them very much! Kevin’s best friend Billy Chesmore was also like a brother to us.

We moved quite a few times and finally settled in Dinuba, Calif. in 1968 after our parents graduated from San Jose State and accepted teaching jobs in rural area schools, Monson Sultana and Kings River.

Kevin being the middle brother always seemed to be in the shadows and at times felt invisible; however, to me he was larger than life full of compassion and had a heart of gold. Kevin never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone in need, almost to a fault.

He worked as a printer for many years—most of those years locally at Josten’s in Visalia after graduating High School in 1975. He retired several years ago and enjoyed taking care of his family.

Kevin always wanted to travel—he especially wanted to visit long-time friends Tony and Mona Avey in Texas. My only regret is not making sure he was able to get there.

We would love to hear any memories or stories you have of Kevin. Again, thank you for joining us.