Teresa Flevinger Serna, 93

Teresa Fevinger Serna peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2023 at the age of 93. Teresa was born to Federico and Simona Fevinger in Lindsay, Calif. She grew up in Lindsay with her siblings, Celestinto, Zeke, Annie, Mary, Josie and Margie. She graduated from Lindsay High Class of 1949.

On Dec. 30, 1951, she married Arturo Serna. Together they raised their two children, Art and Alicia. Those who knew Teresa, knew that her family was her pride and joy. She devoted countless hours of love and attention to her grandchildren, Joseph and David Ross, and Carolina, Raquel and Artesia Serna as well as great grandchildren Sarah and Arthur Borbon. Teresa’s family felt her love deeply, which will be passed on to future generations to honor her life.

Teresa worked as a nursing assistant/obstetrics tech at Lindsay Hospital for 36 years. She cared for many mothers and babies which gave her joy throughout the years. It was a frequent occurrence for mothers to share with her that her care and kindness made their hospital stay a positive and warm experience. After her retirement in 2000, she volunteered at the Lindsay Strathmore Coordinating Council until its closure in 2017. She also devoted her time to leading a weekly Women’s Bible Study until 2018. These experiences gave her the opportunity to serve her community and share her lifelong faith. Her commitment and service to her community were acknowledged when she was named the 2000 OBF Honored Person of the Year. In 2018, she was honored by the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Teresa is preceded in death by her husband Arturo, son David and son in-laws Dan Ross and Mike Davis. She is survived by her children Art and wife Leonor, Alicia Davis; her five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two sisters, Josie Gonzales, Margie Marin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church located at 217 Lindero Avenue in Lindsay, Calif. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m., and interment will be later. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Teresa’s memory to the Sacred Heart Church Building Fund or a charity of their choice.