On June 26, 2023, Joe M. Ivey of Visalia, Calif. passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Norma, at his side. He was 87 years young.

Joe was born on Jan. 16, 1936 in Hawthorne, Calif. He was the youngest and the only boy of three children to parents Ben and Myrhl Ivey. Joe graduated from Exeter High School in 1953. Three years later he married Norma Jean Mackey. They were dedicated sweethearts through 67 years of marriage. Joe and Norma have two daughters, Crystal and Renee.

Joe faithfully attended church, studied God’s Word and enjoyed ministering through music and service his entire life: from Lindcove Community church in his childhood home to Calvary Community Church of Exeter, Faith Baptist Church of Strathmore, Faith Baptist Church of Visalia, Prosperity Avenue Baptist Church of Tulare, and Gateway Church of Visalia.

In addition, Joe worked closely together with Pastor Floyd Westbrook and Visalia Christian Ministries. For 25 years, “Bible and Breakfast” met every Wednesday morning to sing, study the Word and fellowship. Another favorite for Joe was gatherings in the Ashford’s back yard at “The Mission,” with Pastor Kurt Salierno preaching the Word. Joe enjoyed directing the choirs, singing solos and eventually recorded a CD of his favorite songs.

Joe worked at UPS for 33 years. He had the same route “up the hill” to Three Rivers and Sequoia National Park for his last 18 years. He fully enjoyed what he did and those he met along his route. Joe lived his faith while working and earned the nickname “Deacon Joe.”

Joe and Norma loved to travel! As a young family, it was campgrounds in their Terry trailer and motorcycle rides. As the girls left home to start their own families, it was Hawaii, Florida, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and cruises – oftentimes with the grandkids in tow! Maui was a favorite destination, they purchased a condo and visited every year for more than 20 years.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Norma; two daughters, Crystal West (Dwain) and Renee Thornberry (Rick); three grandchildren, Jacob Donald (Ana), Allison Wiesemann (Jason), Emily Manuele (Nick); four great grandchildren, Bailey Donald, Benjamin Wiesemann, Kara Wiesemann, Aubrey Manuele; niece, Cathy Ballard (Jerry); nephew, Ken Burden; Rosadee Salinas (Bailey’s mom); and countless friends and lives Joe has touched throughout his life.

Joe was predeceased by parents, Ben and Myrhl Ivey, sisters, Irene Hughey and Della Burden, and great granddaughter Olivia Joanne Manuele.

The family invites you to services honoring Joe at the Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Viewing is 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on July 19, 2023. Funeral service is 1:00 p.m. on July 20, 2023 with graveside immediately following at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine St. in Exeter, Calif. For more information, call (559) 592-9119 or visit www.smithfamilychapel.com.

In remembrance of Joe’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to: Kurt Salierno with My Father’s House, 1525 E. Noble Ave. #298, Visalia, CA 93292 or online at www.myfathershousevisalia.com.