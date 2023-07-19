Leonard DeMello, 1922–2023

Leonard “Bill” DeMello passed away July 10, 2023 in Visalia, Calif. He reached his milestone 100th birthday on Dec. 13, 2022. He was born in Traver, Calif. to Antonio and Lenora Rose DeMello. Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. on the Thursday, July 20 at the Visalia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice, especially a hospice group. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter, Calif.

