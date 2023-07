Wilma Botts of Cutler, Calif. passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the age of 86. A private burial was held for Mrs. Botts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Bella, Calif. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com.

