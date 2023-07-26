Michael Chagolla Herrera, 1948–2023

Michael Chagolla Herrera passed away on July 5, 2023, in Lindsay, Calif. He was the son of Jose Leon Herrera and Rita Chagolla, born on July 26, 1948, in Riverside, Calif. He was the twelfth of 16 siblings, with nine older brothers, two older sisters, two younger brothers and two younger sisters. His parents were migrant workers who followed the crops, the home base being in Riverside.

His extended family of grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins lived on the same block of Forest Street in Riverside. His best friends were his cousins. Michael’s first trauma came in the ninth grade when his parents decided to buy a home in Lindsay, Calif. Suddenly there were no cousins around.

He married at 17 and divorced when his daughters Michelle and Maggie, and his son Michael Lee were young. Later he endured the shock of having his adult children die before him. But he took pleasure in his two grandsons and two granddaughters, and later two great-grandsons. He piled up stories of how he had to keep the peace among his grandchildren when he took them to the local park in Tulare.

He had a good sense of humor and could laugh at himself: humor was his way of coping with life’s challenges. Most of his adult life he did cement and brick work. He was a storyteller, enjoyed listening to music and dancing before his legs gave out. The last 10 years, he became the grandpa to his Maggie’s two Chihuahuas. He would not call them dogs—they were his “boys”—Marshal and Harley. According to him, his boys would show more excitement than anyone in seeing him.

He was also passionate about his Dallas Cowboys, Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics. Very few shared his enthusiasm for these teams, but he remained loyal to them!

He will be dearly missed especially his calls to check on family and friends, his sports insights and to share a joke or two. Michael treasured family.

And he couldn’t have had a better death, going in his sleep after watching a game with his boys at his feet. Not a bad way to reunite with his parents, children, sisters Dolores, Helen, and Josie—and his 11 brothers: John, Lalo, Chano, Joe, Frank, Lupe, Peter, Jess, Ralph, Ray, and Robert. He leaves behind his sister, Mercy Herrera of Lindsay, Calif., and grandchildren Alexis Parrish, Lia Lambert, Michael and Sonnie Herrera of Tulare, Calif.

The one-day service will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 28 with a Rosary/viewing at the Webb Sanders Smith Mortuary, followed at 11 a.m. by Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Lindsay, Calif.