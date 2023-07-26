Michael Ray Taylor, 1968–2023

Michael Ray Taylor, 55, passed away at UCSF Medical Center on July 16 following a short illness. He was born to George and Erlene Taylor on June 14, 1968 in Kingsburg, Calif. Raised in Porterville, Calif., Michael graduated from Monache High School in 1986. He began working for the Porterville Unified School District in 1990.

That same year he welcomed daughter, Jordanne. Two years later came twins Laken and Zoe. Michael met and married his wife Tammy in 1997 after meeting at Porterville Believers Church. Blending their family including welcoming her sons, Tyler and Nathan McDonald, and moving their family to Exeter, Calif.

Michael was a gifted musician and loved all genres. He was self-taught and played 14 instruments. Michael played in a metal band in his early teens and later the worship band at Porterville Believers Church and was worship leader at Exeter Church of God for 20 years.

Michael was a good and faithful servant, leading many to Christ. He led many youth/college groups. He participated in numerous community and Valley church events. He also led worship at Mustard Seed Acre Church. Most recently in his music career, he played lead guitar for Southern Comfort, a country band with his cousin Alan and bandmates, Dan and Wayne.

Michael had a passion for working with kids and while working at Strathmore High School, as campus maintenance and farm manager, he was encouraged by his friend John Akin to pursue a teaching career. He landed his dream job at Hanford High School as an ag mechanics teacher for the past five years. Michael is predeceased by his father George and sister Michele. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tammy; daughters Jordanne (Michael), Laken and Zoe (Kris); sons Tyler (Kara) and Nathan (GG) McDonald; his mother Erlene and sister Jennifer. He was “Papa” to Addisyn, Olivia, Sam, Violet, Remy and Navy; and Uncle to Aaron, Ivy and Zeke.

He was beloved by friends, colleagues and students and touched so many lives. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Kaweah Health and UCSF Medical Center for their loving care of Michael. His celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2023 at Exeter Church of God, 246 W Chestnut Ave. in Exeter, Calif. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter, Calif.