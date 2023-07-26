Nancy Lou Suta, 1948–2023

Nancy Lou Suta gained her angel wings on July 14, 2023, surrounded by her family that loved her more than she will ever know. She was 75 years old.

Nancy was born on March 7, 1948 to Charles and Virgie Odenbaugh in Hanford, Calif. at Sacred Heart Hospital. She grew up in the Hanford/Armona area and was a proud majorette for Hanford High School. After graduation she married her first husband, Richard Lee Payton. They had two daughters together; Lori in 1966 and Lisa in 1970.

She went on to receive her nursing degree, and she worked in hospitals and doctors’ offices in the Los Angeles area. In 1978 she and her family moved to Visalia, California, as she accepted a job as a director of nursing for Medical Personnel Pool. This job combined two of the things she loved doing: administration and, most of all, nursing. She oversaw a nursing staff that cared for the sick and the dying. She showed such endless love and compassion for those for which she cared for.

Her final career step was to be a manager for Suta Chiropractic Clinic in Exeter, Calif. This was also where she met her second husband and love of her life, Dr. George Suta. They were married for 35 years until his passing in 2011. Both Nancy and George were proud private pilots. They had their own Beechcraft Bonanza V-Tail which they flew across the US to air shows, to the coast, to Baja, and many times to Harris Ranch for a meal.

She was an avid reader of Danielle Steele and Erin Brokovich novels. She loved playing Bunco every month with her Bunco sisters. She always asked to host for the month of December as she loved Christmas time. They were great friends to her and Nancy loved them all very much.

But the one thing that she treasured most of all was just spending time with her family. She loved being a wife, sister, aunt, cousin, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always there for each and every one of us. She embraced every chance she got to offer her endless support, advice, and love each and every day. We will all treasure those moments that we had with her. To those who knew her, you will agree that she was one in a million. She was kind, compassionate, caring, loving, smart, stubborn, and an amazing friend to many. We were all made better people because of her endless love and guidance she gave to us.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Virgie Odenbaugh, husband George Suta, daughter Lori Gilstrap, brother Dennis Odenbaugh, and her beloved dog, Bogie. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Ken) Sawatsky, granddaughter Natalee (Matt) White, sister Debbie (Tom) Higgins, grandchildren Jacob and Susan (John), great grandchildren Cohen, Brycen, and Spencer, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24 at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel, 425 Kaweah Ave. in Exeter, Calif. Interment will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Ave., at noon. Condolences and remembrances may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, which were her favorite charities. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.