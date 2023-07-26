Rodney William Capps, 1947–2023

Rodney William Capps was born on Sept. 10, 1947 in Exeter, Calif. as the only child of George “Bill” and Jackie Capps. He went to be with his Lord and savior on July, 9, 2023 at Kaweah Health Medical Center at the age of 75.

As a lifelong resident of Exeter, Calif. he was involved in many activities including band, student government, and the golf team. His love of music, learning, serving others, and golf continued throughout his adult life as he attended and graduated from Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore.

Following graduation, he began his career in education where he spent his time investing in the lives of his students and those he worked with. He finished his career with over 25 years of service, a master’s degree and teaching credentials in education, and numerous lives were touched by Rod’s gentle and kind nature. In recent years, Rod, again, proved his love of not only learning, but also the love he had for the Lord by becoming an ordained pastor.

Although Rod loved music, learning, and golf, he met the real love of his life, Felicia Gilliam at Warner Pacific and they were later united in marriage on July 21, 1996. They began their life together as husband and wife and parents to Jordan, Parker, and Christy. Their lives have consisted of serving and loving others well. Rod knew no stranger, he could make conversation with anyone, and rarely would you hear a complaint come from him.

Rod is survived by his wife, Felicia, of nearly 27 years, two sons Jordan Capps and Parker Capps, one daughter Christy (Rick) Moyer, one grandson Ashton (Ellery) Simpson, and the many that Rod loved so well.

A celebration life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 26, 2023 at Church of God of Exeter, 246 W. Chestnut St., Exeter, CA 93221. Condolences to the family can be expressed at smithfamilychapel.com.