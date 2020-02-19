Bare Root Season Is Here: Planting Fruit Trees in the Backyard

Pollination is the transfer of pollen from flower to flower on a tree. Many fruit trees are self-fertile, meaning they do not require a partner for pollination. Others need another variety of the same species close by in order to bear fruit. Check the pollination requirements for each tree you want to plant. Again, pollination requirements should be on the tree label or visit ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners/UC_Gardening_and_Pest_Info/

Would you like to grow fruit trees in your yard, but think you do not have enough space? Put that fear aside. You can grow four fruit trees in your yard in the space of one commercial tree. One tree of each variety is generally sufficient to provide for a family’s needs. Trees need a location with at least 6 to 8 hours of sun each day. Check the mature width of each tree you want to plant to determine the total number of standard trees that will fit into your yard. In addition to the space needed to grow to full width, allow 3-4 feet between trees to allow for access and air circulation, needed to ward off fungal diseases.

Growing trees in a limited space poses interesting challenges, often solved by growing in containers, by planting dwarfs, by choosing multiple varieties per tree, or by using “high density” plantings. Fruit trees are grown on standard or dwarfing rootstock and can be maintained at a much smaller size that a standard fruit tree (20-30 feet at maturity). Depending on the rootstock used, fruit trees can be kept as 5-foot “miniatures,” 15-foot “dwarves” or to any height in between. The smallest fruit trees are suitable for growing in large tubs on a patio or deck.

To keep trees at a “picking height,” judicious and severe pruning when the tree is young is the key. When planted, the main trunk is cut back to knee height and 3-4 branches are selected and cut back. In May, these same 3-4 branches are cut back by one third. All other branches are removed. In August, the same branches are cut back again by one-third. The result is a tree approximately hip high after the first growing season. After a couple more years of training to get 6-8 branches per tree, the tree is kept at a short height for the rest of its life by pruning. The home grower decides the ultimate height of the tree. The goal is to keep the tree around 8 feet tall.

“Fruit cocktail trees” are multi-budded or three-in-one trees. In this case, the wholesale nursery chooses popular or appropriate varieties and buds them on the same rootstock. Each main scaffold is a different variety. The trick is to keep an eye on these trees and heavily prune the variety that starts to dominate the whole tree. Otherwise, you will end up with a single variety tree. The same pruning for size rules apply to these “cocktail” trees.