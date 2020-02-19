Letter from Devon Mathis: Tipping Point to the Recession

Dear Editor,

Over half of the state’s agriculture comes from the Central Valley, but valley farmers aren’t getting the water or resources they need to operate. A recently released PPIC report illustrated the problem by saying, “Worsening droughts, increasing regulations to protect endangered native fishes and growing demand for Delta imports in Southern California have compounded surface scarcity.”

In 2017, California responded to this water stress by creating the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies through the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). These agencies operate throughout the valley to meet groundwater sustainability goals by 2040. If fully implemented, SGMA will be devastating to Central Valley jobs, the economy and poor, rural communities.

Professor David Sunding from UC Berkeley found that meeting the goals of these SGMA agencies would cause diminishing land and crops, lost jobs and a huge hit to the valley economy. According to his report, an estimated million acres of irrigated farmland will have to be permanently fallowed, letting it sit without crop growth. That’s a fifth of the land currently in use. Retiring this much land would lead to a $7.2 billion loss per year as well as a loss of 42,000 agriculture jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs. Consumers and grocery stores will see changes as farmers will have to choose which crops are more important to plant on the minimal land they have left to use.