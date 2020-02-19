Letters to the Editor: Support for Drew Phelps and Brad Maaske

Support for Drew Phelps for State Assembly, 26th District
Dear Editor,
Seventy years ago, my husband and I supported a young dentist who was running for mayor of Tulare. He was only 29, and had some ideas that were unpopular at the time, like cleaning up Tulare and closing down some of its illegal establishments. Tom Drilling served with distinction and courage in that role, as he had in World War II.
A few years ago, Tulare faced another crisis when its hospital closed down, and the grandson of that dentist put his considerable energy and talents into the efforts to reopen the hospital as an institution that was operated for the benefit of the community. His work was vital to the success of that campaign, and Tulare once again has a community hospital.
That’s an example of why I am supporting Drew Phelps as a candidate for state assembly. I have seen his ability to communicate, build consensus and accomplish difficult objectives. He has worked for and with both Republicans and Democrats. This is the kind of leadership we need in Sacramento … leadership Tulare has not seen from its current assembly member. I urge you to vote for Drew Phelps for the 26th District Assembly seat so we can have leadership and vision tailored to our needs.
Pat Hillman
Tulare
Support for Brad Maaske for District 3 supervisor
Dear Editor,
Despite the negative and inaccurate reporting on Brad Maaske, candidate for Tulare County Supervisor District 3, I would like to offer my views on Brad. I have know this man for 25 years, both personally and in business. Brad is a caring and compassionate person.
He has devoted hundreds of hours helping and counseling people with their real estate problems for no charge. He has served on numerous committees in real estate and in public service including Chairman of Government Relations Committee for Tulare County Association of Realtors for 20 years, and Visalia General Plan Committee. He networks with our local, state and national representatives, and he is currently a member of the Tulare County Assessment Appeals Board.
As Supervisor his main concern will be to implement his plan for helping settle the homeless problem. He wants to bring about fiscal responsibility, deal with our water problems, equalize pay for first responders and deputies so we can retain the people we train. He also wants to fill the five vacant assistant DA positions to help fight crime.
Brad Maaske is a good and honest man, a business owner raised in Tulare County. Brad wants Tulare County to be a good place for his grandchildren. He has my support—and I hope yours. Sincerely,
Jo Ann Morse
District 3 resident