Letter to the Editor: Coronavirus—What’s the big deal?

Dear Editor,

As SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that leads to COVID-19 infection] continues to spread across the globe with rapid speed, nations are taking unprecedented measures to reduce the number of infections. The spread of this virus has demonstrated that no one is immune. This virus does not care about your race, income, gender, sexual orientation, or political preference. This virus only cares about one thing – a body to infect. Evidence from Italy and Spain have demonstrated the destruction that this virus can leave if quick decisive action is not taken. As of March 26 the United States is the global leader in total number of coronavirus cases. Several states and major cities have issued the closure of schools, restaurants, and many businesses designated to be non-essential. These measures have sparked anger in many of those that are skeptical of the seriousness of this virus.

For some, and especially for the people of Tulare County, much of this may seem to be an overreaction. As of March 27, the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases is 20.* Some may be asking themselves: Is it really necessary to take such extreme measures in a county with a population of nearly 500,000 people when only 20 have been infected? The answer is yes. Although only 20 people in the county have tested positive for coronavirus this by no means is any indication that only 20 people are carrying the virus. Current research suggests that many who become infected do not display any symptoms for several days. It is in those several days between infection and the development of symptoms that the virus is most dangerous because it spreads with stealth. Realistically, the number of persons with coronavirus in Tulare County is higher than 20. Although it is extremely difficult to accurately estimate the true number of coronavirus cases in Tulare County, the situation would be significantly worse if stay at home and social distancing measures were not in place.