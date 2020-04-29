Invisible Enemies

By Trudy Wischemann

Last week’s paper carried a wonderful letter from Mr. Vern Fought of Exeter, recounting portions his family’s story of being blown off the land in Arkansas in the 1930s, landing in California in the 1940s. Stories like his have been food for my thought since I was a little girl, and the question how and why people are removed from the land has become my life’s work.

So I appreciate Mr. Fought’s story even if it was provoked by something I wrote in my column “Tractored Out” (March 11.) He said I was wrong about the tractors, that it was dust that made people leave, pure and simple. And for the portion of the mass dislocation of people from the land that his family experienced, from that part of the country during the early ’30s, he’s right. But that was just the beginning.

Where the tractors come in is when the federal government stepped in to help. They stepped in because, if they hadn’t, we all might have starved to death for lack of a food supply. They had to stop the bleeding in the agricultural sector, which went down hard and fast from the Depression as well as the Dust. We were already so hooked into Wall Street that when it crashed, it took the little people living on farms with it. So the feds pumped money into the farmers who were left, and one of the ways they did that was to provide funds to buy tractors.

In places like Iowa, where the family farm system had developed, this made sense. Where the man who did the farming was also the landowner, it helped keep him and his family in place, growing food. In the southern states, however, where the plantation system had been replaced with sharecropping and tenant farmers, when the money went to the landowner for a tractor, the people who had been doing the farming with teams were eliminated: pushed off the land, homeless and jobless all at once.