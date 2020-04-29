Invisible Enemies

By Trudy Wischemann
Last week’s paper carried a wonderful letter from Mr. Vern Fought of Exeter, recounting portions his family’s story of being blown off the land in Arkansas in the 1930s, landing in California in the 1940s. Stories like his have been food for my thought since I was a little girl, and the question how and why people are removed from the land has become my life’s work.
So I appreciate Mr. Fought’s story even if it was provoked by something I wrote in my column “Tractored Out” (March 11.) He said I was wrong about the tractors, that it was dust that made people leave, pure and simple. And for the portion of the mass dislocation of people from the land that his family experienced, from that part of the country during the early ’30s, he’s right. But that was just the beginning.
Where the tractors come in is when the federal government stepped in to help. They stepped in because, if they hadn’t, we all might have starved to death for lack of a food supply. They had to stop the bleeding in the agricultural sector, which went down hard and fast from the Depression as well as the Dust. We were already so hooked into Wall Street that when it crashed, it took the little people living on farms with it. So the feds pumped money into the farmers who were left, and one of the ways they did that was to provide funds to buy tractors.
In places like Iowa, where the family farm system had developed, this made sense. Where the man who did the farming was also the landowner, it helped keep him and his family in place, growing food. In the southern states, however, where the plantation system had been replaced with sharecropping and tenant farmers, when the money went to the landowner for a tractor, the people who had been doing the farming with teams were eliminated: pushed off the land, homeless and jobless all at once.
Apparently the legislators had seen this coming, and attached a provision to the tractor money requiring that landowners keep their tenants. Enforcing the law, of course, was impossible. So wave after wave of displaced tenant farmers followed the Dust Bowl migrants, pouring into the West and the northern cities.
In the book An American Exodus, where I learned the phrase “tractored out,” there are photographs of people with their words printed below them. In one, a man in working shirt and pants smoking a cigar and identified as “landlord,” said this:
“I let ‘em all go… In ’34 I had I reckon four renters and I didn’t make anything. I bought tractors on the money the government give me and got shet o’ my renters. You’ll find it everywhere all over the country thataway. I did everything the government said – except keep my renters. The renters have been having it this way ever since the government come in. They’ve got their choice – California or the WPA.”
The real point of contention between Mr. Fought and myself is not dust vs. tractors, but whether the suffering of the 1930s was caused by a natural disaster or was man-made. Dust was the enemy Mr. Fought’s family could see. Invisible was the cause of the dust: plowing of the prairies with teams decades before had broken the sod that once had held soil in place in previous droughts, making the dust worse and further flung. Man’s hand in that part of the drought/dust disaster was invisible to the victims.
But what distresses me most, and has distressed me since I first sat with American Exodus on my lap, reading it cover to cover in one night, is the reality that even when we, the people, try to help, some of us figure out how to make a buck off it and do so without regard for the consequences to others. It has me on red alert now, watching the enormous relief bills Congress is passing and wondering what chance there is that the funds will trickle down to those who need them. Depending on whose hands they pass through, there may be not a drop left.
Trudy Wischemann is a bleeding-heart Populist who writes. You can send her your displacement stories c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247 or visit www.trudysnotesfromhome.blogspot.com and leave a comment there.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.