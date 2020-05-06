“Essential” means something more, however. Kindness is essential to human beings, as well as to animals and the earth. It seems to me that some of us are reaching for it more in our masked and distanced interactions with each other. Last week I saw a young man in a mask with a huge smile painted on it and mistook it for the real thing, so in need of that gesture was I, both in offering and receiving it. I find myself waving at strangers as I drive by, and am warmed when the wave is returned. To see and be seen, to be acknowledged as existing—this is essential.

To feel like your days count—that you, with your available calories, attention, intelligence and compassion, have something to offer the world—this also is essential. Right now, some people are finding themselves exhausted with counting, while others of us are asking ourselves if we count at all, and whether we might find a new way of counting in the world. I’m going to make a boldfaced proposition that everyone counts, and that every day counts, and that the silver lining of this pandemic might be that now we have new ways of perceiving that truth and following that recognition.

Another silver lining might be that, having some of the non-essential stripped away, we can see where it has been undermining what is essential, necessary for human health, plain good. It’s certainly happened in my life, and I don’t think I’m alone. The question for us as a people is how not to abandon those whose essential incomes have been produced by providing us with the non-essential. I don’t think we can expect the billionaires to come to their rescue, but maybe there’s hope even for that.

The philosophical definition of “essence” is “the inward nature of anything, underlying its manifestations,” its “true substance.” By having this conversation, finally, about what is essential and what is not, we have a chance to rediscover America’s true substance, and our own. Blessings on your house and on our streets.

Trudy Wischemann is a work-at-home cat mom who writes.

