It’s a Good Time to Stop Smoking

By Edna Ramirez

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Tulare County has the highest COVID-19 rates in the Central Valley, with over 757 cases as of Tuesday, May 5. Data from 2019 by the California Department of Public Health shows a smoking rate of 10.4% in Tulare County.

The Centers for Disease Control says those who have serious underlying medical conditions—including a compromised immune system—might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and it lists smoking among the conditions that can make someone immunocompromised.

Now may be a good time to quit smoking. Chances of successfully quitting increase with help. The California Smokers’ Helpline (1-800-662-8887) is providing free nicotine patches.