Letter to the Editor: Wells Fargo grants Covid-19 assistance to local Habitat for Humanity chapter

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties’ board of directors, staff and the families we serve, thank you to Wells Fargo for supporting Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties with a grant of $10,000 to help with COVID-19 relief. During this incredibly challenging time, supporting community seems to be more important than ever. Nonprofits, and those they serve, have been hit hard, but we know that by working together, we will continue to build strength, stability and self-reliance in Tulare and Kings Counties.

For more than 25 years, Habitat for Humanity has partnered with hard-working, low-income local families to offer first-time homeownership opportunities as well as vital home repairs for people who already own their home but are challenged by age, disability or circumstance. These vulnerable populations are extremely cost-burdened and have few options for assistance. Many families believe that a decent and affordable home is out of their reach.

Businesses, congregations, service clubs and individuals can all join the Habitat for Humanity mission by providing funding, in-kind donations and volunteerism.

When everyone has an affordable place live, the entire community is stronger and healthier.

Again, thank you Wells Fargo for your support. We are praying for everyone during this difficult time. We are all in this together.

Deanna Saldana

Resource Development Director

Habitat for Humanity

Tulare and Kings Counties