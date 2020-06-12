Letter to the Editor: Tulare County COVID-19 site and news reports leave critical questions unanswered

Then the county had a ballyhooed geo-spatial map: “Tulare County Public Health Branch and Tulare County Information and Communications Technology (TCiCT) released a new mapping tool to give community members a more accurate view of the areas affected by COVID-19” released April 2.

Here, on the left, was the “current map” on June 10, which plotted the locale of 784 cases—none in Visalia? And where are the other 1,600 cases? The more colorful map on the right documents 680 cases. These are the two maps online to give us a “more accurate view”?

And then we ask, “Who has been affected?” And the common story is that we had a huge surge in nursing and long-term care homes, plus food processing centers, and that those drove our numbers. But the best I can find from the county’s online site and newspaper reporting is that nursing homes were about 300-400 cases, and food processing maybe another 250, which leaves 1,800 cases within an “unknown” category.

Newspaper and TV accounts now say (but didn’t until recently) that: “More than half of the county’s positive cases (1,112) were due to person-to-person contact: 34 were travel-related and 1,066 cases are unknown or under investigation.”

Could we get better information? It seems to me that we’ve made a critical assumption—that this crisis is more-or-less over with, and we can get on with things. I think we need the whole story.

Sincerely,

Chuck House

Elderwood

