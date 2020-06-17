Letter to the Editor: Serving community out of an abundance of kindness

Those food boxes are initially collected from distributors and farmers, and briefly stored in cold storage space donated by Garth Ramseier, manager of the Anchor Warehouse in Exeter. Similarly, Jamie Wilson, donates storage space for dry goods at Exeter’s Sequoia Orange Warehouse – he is a partner in that company.

Every Tuesday and Friday between 7 and 11 a.m., participating churches and organizations can pick up the prepared food boxes to personally distribute to needy families regardless of church affiliation. They are the “last mile” in the USDA’s program to fight hunger across America during the current pandemic crisis. Organizations that would like to join the network can reach Pastor Jason LeFaive at 559-802-3667.

For example, on June 9, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office loaded up 648 boxes for distribution in Traver. Brian McCullar, owner of B&R Transportation, provides free delivery of pallets of the food boxes when they have trucks traveling to remote locations in Kings and Tulare counties.

Pastor Jason’s church is part of a faith-based organization called CityServe which accepts donated products from retailers like Costco and Home Depot. Those items are then distributed through their regional partners. On May 21, the USDA designated CityServe and its partners as a “Community of Faith and Opportunity” which qualified them to become part of the “Farmers to Families” program. During the pandemic crisis the USDA pays distributors to deliver food products that farmers might otherwise be forced to simply plow under.

Within just 10 days, Pastor Jason’s regional group had located and secured donations of storage space plus contacted multiple food distributors who could meet USDA requirements to begin delivering products. Harold Meyers of Visalia, an agriculture consultant, quickly mobilized his contacts in the industry to jump-start the effort. Incredibly, they were able to secure and distribute their first 6,000 boxes in record time.

There was no delay with study groups or drawing organization charts. It was simply a focused effort by many good people who seized the opportunity to deliver free nourishing food to families who need it during difficult times. Well done!

Jerrold Jensen

Visalia