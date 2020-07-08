Letter: Visalia, we are in this together

I still believe Dr. Kings’ dream that our children will grow up in a nation “where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” A dream “that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, that all men are created equal.” Despite the difficulties and frustration at the moment, I still have that dream. In the words of Dr. King, “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” This is that time, our time to band together to ensure Dr. Kings’ dream becomes a reality, and to work together to ensure the necessary changes for the betterment of our community and this nation.

This fight must include all of us (doctors, educators, lawyers, law enforcement, parents, religious leaders, students…our entire community), all of us demonstrating that we can work together for equality and justice. Our community needs it, and we deserve it.

In the words of Cesar Chavez, “We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community…Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own.”

We are in this together!

Brandon Gridiron

Administrator of Equity and Student Services

Visalia Unified School District