Letter to the editor: Carmax dealership will hog space on Mooney and offer too few jobs

Dear Editor,

Please do not allow Carmax to occupy the large area on Mooney Boulevard, as this will affect future projects that can be created on [Visalia’s main commercial corridor], which could provide thousands of jobs, as with a Sam’s Club or other retail projects. Carmax provides few jobs compared to other commercial companies, and the business requires a large plot of land, reducing the chances of establishing other projects on that land and not using them as it should (the optimal exploitation of resources and land).

Why is the problem not put to the public referendum? Thank you.

Nooredin Obid

Visalia