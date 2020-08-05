Notes from home: Obituaries

When someone like John Lewis dies, whose struggles seemingly were all out in public and waged on the up-and-up, we get to rejoice. Not in his death, certainly, which removed him from our public sphere where he was much needed, but in a life lived with moral certitude and courage. Here is where obituaries serve us, and serve us well. His life story not only speaks to the truth that a life can be lived that way, but also points to the things, people, bad values and immoral laws that made his struggles necessary. That’s useful.

When someone like my brother dies, we take the personal challenges and family impediments, the repeated moral failures (including the rectitudes that followed) and cram them in the bottom drawer, then squeeze it shut. See what’s left over that we might claim as a credit to his life, what’s fit to print. When it came time to write his obituary, I struggled for days with the monumental task, then abandoned it. His life, in sum, still has not been published except for the death notice issued by the county.

Technically, he died of brain and lung cancer abetted by a blockage of his esophagus, which meant he essentially starved to death. I think he also died in despair that he had not made something out of his remarkable life, something big to be remembered for. But there are many little things he will be remembered for, and treasured. He had an innate truthfulness that made it necessary to lie much of the time for other peoples’ sake. He found incredible joy in objects most people wouldn’t even notice, especially relics from the past, and he was dying to share that joy with other people. He was so open-handed it meant he hardly ever had anything except what other people didn’t want. And he could sing. Oh, could he sing.

And he had two years of sobriety, more or less. He’d found real Christianity and the right-sized place of gratitude and humility in a person’s life. The truth of his native spirituality, which he’d discovered at Native Americans pow-wows over the past decade, at last had a place in his daily living. He was beginning to breathe freely. He was born outside the box, and at last he was finding a way to live in or near the box without abandoning his soul.

And I guess I’m writing his eulogy now, not his obituary. We also had no memorial service, in part because the lockdown was just beginning around the date we’d planned to have one. But the need to speak for him, on his behalf, stays with me all the same.

There may not be much we can do about obituaries. In this new reality, however, where memorial services are skeletal at best, we may need to find ways other ways to participate as a community in sharing the truths of our deaths as a way of knowing the truths of our lives.

