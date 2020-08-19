Notes from Home: The Dream

But awake, as I prepared to deal with heat for another day, I realized it wasn’t just the physical contrast with living here. In my dream I felt I belonged there socially as well. I could feel the difference in my bones, my posture, in my head, which suddenly wasn’t struggling to be more than I feel up to most mornings, struggling to be enough to keep from falling into some kind of desperate loser condition. I was right-sized, as a friend of mine describes humility: neither larger nor smaller, not higher or lower than other people around me, just a woman among women, a worker among workers, acceptable.

Over the weekend a different friend had challenged my book-writing productivity. He was right, but his words flipped a breaker switch I didn’t know was so overloaded. All writing, and everything else, came to a complete halt. I managed to feed the cats and get the garbage out, but anything else I normally care about doing seemed like poison.

Mid-Sunday, looking for new words to describe the intent of the book, this kernel appeared:

There are two kinds of people in this world, something I learned when I went to Berkeley and met Paul Taylor. There’s the kind who know we are all one, one kind, one species, as Wendell Berry has said it, “members of each other.” And there’s the kind who don’t.

Those three sentences so stunned me, I pressed “save” and went back to the kitchen to forage some food.

Though it looks really different from the outside, my dream is the same dream Martin Luther King had when he announced his vision. He was leading this country from the margins of membership, showing us where the boundaries needed to dissolve. By standing in peace against the forces of violence, he was exhibiting the kind of humility the rest of us would benefit from learning. He was painting a social landscape where everyone belongs. Where no one goes hungry because we share what’s available, where nobody gets killed just because they’re perceived as Outsiders by fragile Insiders unsure of their own qualifications.

With the statistics of COVID deaths climbing disproportionately among people who have been marginalized by our membership codes; with the specter of evictions, police shootings and break-out violence haunting our near future, the dream of a quiet place to live and belong is worth revisiting. It’s the dream of membership in white sheep’s clothing. It’s a good dream if you go deep enough.

