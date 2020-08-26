Letter: Visalia Unified has closed its door to families and children

Dear Editor,

Outside Creek gets an A while Visalia Unified gets an F for trying to help parents and children.

Outside Creek has opened its classrooms for child care and is trying to help both children and families. They deserve support for their effort.

Visalia Unified has closed its door to families and children. Pro-Youth Heart has been shut out of Visalia Unified buildings. Families are struggling. Children are struggling.

There are always excuses for a failure to help. Ask the VUSD superintendent and any of the Board members if you want to hear them.

I ask the Board to stop accepting that nothing can be done.

I ask the Board to open its doors to Pro-Youth Heart as a start.

Mark Fulmer

Visalia

