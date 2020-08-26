Notes from Home: Role Call

But since it was a virtual convention, the first ever, I thought there might be some relief from the frenzy. Maybe even from the talking heads. I was disappointed in the second hope, but there was something really important created by the lack of the crowd, the need to speak from isolated locations. It all became more human to me.

And who knew that’s what’s needed right now? I’m tired of made-up gods.

There were lots of sweet moments. But the roll call pulled me up out of my easy chair to listen to each word spoken and made me wish I could see. I’m not alone in this: newscasters since the convention ended have come back to this moment, too, remarking how remarkable it was.

Normally, the roll call is a rather boring event. Normally it’s the spokesperson from each state’s delegation yelling through a microphone over the roar of the crowd, everyone dressed alike in party colors carrying look-alike party signs declaring He’s My Guy. The Great State of (fill in the blank) casts its votes for (fill in the blank.) All personal identity, all local color and regional difference is melded into one thing in the name of unity, a marshaled army come together to fight for the right to lead the country.

This time, each state sent a video of the delegates shot from home, at some beautiful location, bearing gifts from their locales. The delegates from Rhode Island with their calamari, eaten worldwide. The Marianna Islanders in floral headgear. As they were described, as they spoke, the delegations became real to me for the first time, real people from real places. The array and diversity of the whole country became clearer. The role of delegates became apparent and real. The gift of each person’s time and energy and devotion to democracy showed. It was breathtaking, the way the birth of kittens or a kitchen garden is breathtaking, the beauty of the mundane, the absolute necessity of the ordinary act of stepping forward and picking up your hoe.

On the first night, the commentators commiserated with each other. “You’re probably really missing the normal

convention right now. What’s it going to be like without the crowds?” They forgot that most people listening have never been to a convention, and I’d bet that a majority of us feel alienated by the whole process normally. Wouldn’t be caught dead in a beribboned white straw hat, carrying signs, standing for hours and getting caught up in the frenzy.

But this time the real role of the state delegates appeared. Forced to stay home, the place they represent became apparent even to the convention junkies. The delegates stopped being numbers of votes and became people from places across the country, the peopled places that are the country. It liberated the democratic electoral process from the party’s grasp. It tipped the scales back toward the populace. I could see a role for myself there for the first time. It made me want to join in.

“When the roll is called up yonder,” the old hymn starts to turn over in my mind. “When the roll is called up yonder I’ll be there.” Maybe there’s a role for more of us in that roll call. Maybe now there’s a role for us even in the conventions.

Trudy Wischemann is a place-based rural advocate who writes. You can send her your convention gleanings c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247 or visit www.trudysnotesfromhome.blogspot.com and leave a comment there.

– This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.