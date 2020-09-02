Notes from Home: Landlessness

In certain regions of the country, homelessness is also an epidemic from the extreme fires and floods that now come every fall. In the Napa/Sonoma fires of 2017, people whose expensive homes burned to the ground drove up rents in the region three to four times what they had been just weeks before, making it impossible for working people to find shelter there, even the working people who were needed to rebuild. There are people from the Paradise fire last year who are still essentially homeless, as rents in nearby Chico soared. According to KQED’s California Report last week, between the pandemic and the fires, the northern California food banks are under siege.

Food and shelter have long been thought to be the two primary ingredients to survival, but in my mind that’s a two-legged stool. Shelter requires land, as does food. In the 1930s, when 75% of the people in the country knew how to grow food and had land to grow it on, a common sentence was “we were poor, but we always had something to eat.” Family farms are where the three legs of the triangle (food, shelter and land) come together. They once served as a sponge for those who were, or became, landless during that terrible economic and environmental disaster.

Bob Phillips, a retired geography professor from Sacramento State, wrote this comment on landlessness from his family farm in Tillamook, Oregon:

“A couple of years during the bottom of the Great Depression was the only time in U.S. history that the percent of people living in urban areas declined. Many urban dwellers back then had relatives down on the farm and if things got bad enough they went ‘back home’ to the land…. Here where I sit, on the old homestead, is where all the uncles, aunts, and cousins have come when they have no job, get divorced, husband is overseas, etc. I recently found a letter written in late December 1934; an aunt and uncle were walking here from Portland, and carrying my year-old cousin. Late December. Walking. Then it was 110 miles. Sleeping wherever. Walking toward the only land any family member owned.”

The majority of people in this country are now landless, as was once meant by the term. Home ownership has become the security standard once provided by land ownership. The migration “back home” has already begun for many young people, but that’s only secure as long as there’s food in the grocery stores and money to buy it. I just wish more people had farms to go back home to.

Trudy Wischemann is a rural researcher who writes.

